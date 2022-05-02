Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$707.11.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$31.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.50 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.69.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

