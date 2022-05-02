Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$794.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

