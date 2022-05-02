Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY22 guidance at $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.300 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

