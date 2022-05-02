Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Energizer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

ENR traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

