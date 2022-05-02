Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

NETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $6.05 on Monday. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eneti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eneti by 304.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

