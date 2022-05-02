EnLink Midstream (ENLC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/20/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/8/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/31/2022 – EnLink Midstream is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENLC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.81 and a beta of 2.99.

Get EnLink Midstream LLC alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 38.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.