EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.87. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

