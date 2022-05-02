Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

