Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

