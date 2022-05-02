Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.