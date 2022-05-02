EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $264.99 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

