Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EPHYW stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.29. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,268. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.29 and a 1-year high of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

