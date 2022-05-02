Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: EPOKY) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 185 to SEK 195. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 195 to SEK 190. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 218 to SEK 215. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 205.

4/11/2022 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 236 to SEK 215. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Epiroc AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.29. 65,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

