EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.09.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

