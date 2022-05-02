Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQH opened at $28.83 on Monday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Equitable by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Equitable by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Equitable by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

