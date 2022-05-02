Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EQH traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 37,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

