Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Innate Pharma S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Innate Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPHA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.87 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

