Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Accuray Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Accuray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%.

In other Accuray news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Accuray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 10.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 173,866 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 163,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223,982 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.