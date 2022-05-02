Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

AY opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

