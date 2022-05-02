Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Karooooo Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Karooooo in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $29.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $635.08 million and a PE ratio of 28.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.