Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,944,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.