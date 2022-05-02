Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.11 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.