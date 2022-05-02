Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BFH opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

