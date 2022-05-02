Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

