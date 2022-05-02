Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KBR in a report released on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

