Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lazard Ltd’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

