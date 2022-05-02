Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NCR in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NCR opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NCR has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 158.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $67,308,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.