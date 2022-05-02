Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

OKE opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 29.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in ONEOK by 50.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

