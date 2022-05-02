Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 2nd (AAPL, AAV, ABBV, ADP, ALNY, AMBP, AMK, AON, ARES, AT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $168.00.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)

had its target price raised by Standpoint Research to C$12.75. Standpoint Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $200.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $230.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $257.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $430.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $310.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital to C$3.50. Roth Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $10.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $225.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($55.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $155.00 to $152.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $800.00 to $750.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $81.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $92.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $29.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $70.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00.

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$120.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $81.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $599.00 to $436.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $792.00 to $563.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $850.00 to $780.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $825.00 to $805.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $603.00 to $393.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $550.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $450.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $38.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $88.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $115.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $181.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €193.00 ($207.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €161.00 ($173.12) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $167.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $180.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $60.00.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $127.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $120.00.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $15.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $195.00 to $140.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $25.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $28.50 to $25.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $110.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.50 ($43.55) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $175.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Stephens from $510.00 to $565.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $232.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $203.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $19.00 to $14.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $52.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 710 ($9.05) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $40.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $270.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €128.00 ($137.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €10.00 ($10.75) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €9.50 ($10.22) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $344.00 to $312.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $302.00 to $298.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $302.00 to $298.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $356.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $65.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $94.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $55.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $53.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $130.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $300.00 to $290.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $28.00 to $23.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $63.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to C$72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $77.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $356.00 to $366.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $308.00 to $311.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $356.00 to $366.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $99.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €194.00 ($208.60) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €199.00 ($213.98) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $180.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $120.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $200.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $15.00.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $65.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $54.00.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $42.00 to $38.00.

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $26.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $26.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $68.00 to $57.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $150.00.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $114.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $125.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $120.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to C$75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,900 ($75.20) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €78.00 ($83.87) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $550.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $303.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $17.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from €121.00 ($130.11) to €127.00 ($136.56).

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $114.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $296.00 to $280.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $210.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $450.00 to $400.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $61.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird to C$36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.50.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $24.00. Cowen Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by CL King from $41.00 to $43.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $235.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $102.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $90.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $77.00 to $90.00.

