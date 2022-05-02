Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.41.

Several analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $81.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

