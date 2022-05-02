Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.43. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

