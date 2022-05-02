Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $44.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.
EBKDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.61) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
