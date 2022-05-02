ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.100-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

