Essential Utilities (WTRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTRG opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

