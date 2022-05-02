Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,177,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,455,724.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

