Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.52. 398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

