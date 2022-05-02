Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Euronav by 30.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 167,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 321.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE EURN opened at $11.59 on Monday. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.