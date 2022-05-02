Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $121.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

