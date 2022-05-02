Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.