EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.38 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EverCommerce by 2,803.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.15.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

