Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Everi posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 495,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,257,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Everi has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

