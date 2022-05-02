EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVIO opened at $0.00 on Monday. EVIO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

