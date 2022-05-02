Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.27 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Evolus posted sales of $12.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $149.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.19.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.