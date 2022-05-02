Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) vs. Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Head to Head Review

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.59 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.38 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 20.75 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Risk & Volatility

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

