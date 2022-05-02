Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,920,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 21,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 344,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 213,147 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XELA. B. Riley lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

