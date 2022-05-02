Expensify, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 9th (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify’s (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 9th. Expensify had issued 9,730,776 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $262,730,952 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Expensify alerts:

Shares of EXFY opened at $15.03 on Monday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.