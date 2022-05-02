Express, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.39. Express has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 8.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Express (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.