Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

