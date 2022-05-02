Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 839,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,650,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

