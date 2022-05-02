Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $90.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

